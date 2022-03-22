Microsoft reveals custom Sonic Xbox Series S with fuzzy controllers, and you can win it yourself

This morning Xbox announced a giveaway, in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, to celebrate the upcoming release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. One lucky winner will receive an Xbox Series S console and two wireless controllers. However, they are unlike any console or controllers out there today.

While you will sometimes find game consoles with limited edition paint/color schemes to be paired with a game release, you won’t find many that are themed around a movie. But Sonic started life as a video game character, so this collaboration with Paramount Pictures makes sense. Releasing on April 8, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will feature Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, and Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, facing off for the first time on the big screen.

The Sonic Xbox and controllers

One lucky winner will get their hands on the limited edition Xbox Series S console and controllers, all themed to the movie. The console features a golden portal ring with an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo, and the controllers are themed to Sonic and Knuckles. You’ll find that the controllers have what is described as a “textured coating reminiscent of the ‘bristly’ texture of hedgehogs in the wild.” In simpler terms, the controllers are fuzzy. The “Knuckles Red” and “Sonic Blue” controllers have caught everyone’s attention. While Xbox has given away an Xbox Series X-inspired refrigerator in the past, this is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Image Credit: Xbox Wire

How to enter the giveaway?

To enter this giveaway, you need to make sure that Xbox will be able to DM you on Twitter. Go to the settings on your Twitter account to verify if your DMs are open. Next, follow the Xbox Twitter account and quote retweet the tweet below with the hashtag “#XboxSonic2Sweepstakes.” Of course, you’ll need to be above the age of 18 to enter. The contest will close on April 4, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. You can read all the official rules and terms of the giveaway here. The winner of the giveaway will be contacted within 14 days of the entry period.

See more We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy.



Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.



Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

9to5Toys’ Take

This giveaway sure stands out among the rest. My first question when I saw the picture of the controllers was essentially “Why?” However, I doubt the person who wins this giveaway will care that the controllers are fuzzy and probably unusable for most games. That is not to say that the console is unusable, far from it. While the console should rightfully see lots of use, I believe these controllers are destined to find their way onto some collector’s shelf as a display piece, rather than being someone’s primary controller. Overall, while caught off guard by the controllers, I believe this is a great way to promote the second installment of the Sonic movies.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!