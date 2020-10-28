From the moment that the Xbox Series X hit the scene, Microsoft’s latest console was being compared to a refrigerator rather than a state-of-the-art gaming machine. Now, Microsoft is getting in on the joke by debuting a fridge that looks exactly like the Xbox Series X. And you could even win it for your very own game room. Head below for a closer look and all of the details.

Microsoft comes full circle with Xbox Series X Fridge

While pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and S have been virtually impossible to come by since initially selling out, Microsoft is making a rather interesting announcement today to hold potential buyers over. Rather than letting fans know when to expect the next wave of shipments, the company is giving us a look at its limited refrigerator that’s inspired by the next-generation console.

Fittingly named the Xbox Series X Fridge, this 1:1-scale replica of the console is a near carbon copy of the actual gaming machine, but well, a refrigerator. It stands more than 6 feet tall and clocks in with a 400-pound weight. All of the little details from the console itself have been translated over, from a glowing Xbox logo on the front to its signature green pattern in the venting up top.

But Microsoft is going a step further by adding even more flair into its Xbox Series X Fridge. When you use the disk drive slot to open the door, the appliance will play the console’s book up sound. Not to mention, the refrigerator glows green on the inside, because of course it does.

Microsoft hasn’t offered any details on what kind of actual internal storage capacity you’re looking at, but that’s arguably the last thing on anyone’s mind here.

Win the limited-edition appliance for yourself

By Microsoft’s count, there are only three of the Xbox Series X Fridge in existence, with Snoop Dogg already having received one of the limited-edition kitchen appliances. It’s valued at $499, the same price that the flagship console it’s based on sells for. But even if you’d want to bring the Xbox Series X stylings to your kitchen or game room, you can’t just buy one. Oh no, you’ll have to be lucky enough to win one.

Fans looking to secure their very own Xbox Series X Fridge will have to head on over to Microsoft’s official Twitter, give them a follow, and retweet this post in order to win with the noted hashtag. Whoever is ultimately chosen will be announced on November 4.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not in love with the Xbox Series X design. But Microsoft actually committing this hard to a joke about the console’s refrigerator-likeness is a level of self-awareness I didn’t think the company had.

Then on the giveaway side of things, there’s a stark contrast between Microsoft’s promotional efforts of giving away an entire refrigerator and Sony’s partnership with LEGO. So it looks like Microsoft is continuing to push the boundaries of the console war, even if its most recent design doesn’t.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!