OtterBox launches first collection of AirTags cases with three rugged styles

Today, OtterBox is finally releasing its first collection of AirTags cases. Delivering three different styles each with a more rugged build than the lead, the new covers offer added protection to your Apple item finders while also letting you clip them onto keys and other gear.

A bit late to the game, OtterBox is now finally revealing its first lineup of AirTags cases now approaching a year since the Apple item finders were first announced. We’ve seen almost all of the more well-known brands in the space already take their shot at clipping the accessories to everything from keys to backpacks and all that falls in-between, and now OtterBox is finally stepping in with its own take on the matter.

Arriving with three different styles, each of the new OtterBox AirTags case standout from the competition with the brand’s own signature designs. Each one takes on a different design, but all of them are based around the keychain form-factor. They all have the same clip at the top in order to pair with keychains or slip onto backpack zippers and the like.

First up we have the Rugged AirTags case, which has to be the most classically OtterBox design of them all. This one draws inspiration from your typical case from the brand and delivers that with a more rugged build that some of the other options in the lineup and from competing brands. It comes in a four different two-tone styles and is now available at $19.95.

Stepping down the protection just a bit, there are also the new OtterBox Sleek AirTags cases. These sport a similar two-tone look to the more rugged counterparts, but aren’t going to offer quite as much protection. The Sleek case isn’t available just yet, but will sell for $14.95 when it does begin shipping.

Then there is the Figura Series AirTag case which arrives with a more colorful take on what OtterBox’s latest accessories should look like. We saw a recent approach with the same stylings back with the new iPhone 13 series cases, and anyone who picked up one of those will be able to now score a matching design.

There are four different colorways, each of which sport a unique look that pairs vibrant swirls of color together. These are a bit less rugged than the other two, but the aesthetics are sure to appeal to a crowd who doesn’t need the extra protection. Pricing is set at $19.95 for each style.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!