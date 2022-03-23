Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch with 40-day battery life falls to 2022 low at $49 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch for $49 shipped. Down 30% from its normal $70 going rate, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year and comes within $9 of our last mention from December. Packing an impressive 40-day battery life on a “single charge of 2.5 hours,” you’ll find that this fitness tracker is the perfect accessory that you won’t have to worry about plugging in nightly. It’ll track 10 different sports, including the treadmill, cycling, outdoor running, and even features a 5 ATM water-resistance so you can take it swimming and to the shower. Plus, the built-in GPS will allow you to track daily step count, distance traveled, and other information alongside having hardware for sleep and heart rate monitoring. Head below for more.

You could instead pick up the Amazfit Band 5 while it’s on sale for $34.99 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Currently $5 off its normal going rate, this lower-cost fitness tracker is perfect for those just starting out with weight loss routines or sleep monitoring. It handles all of that as well as blood oxygen tracking and more with 15 days of use on a single charge, making it a solid choice all around.

Do you already have an Apple Watch but need to spice it up? Right now we’re tracking a genuine leather band that’s on sale for $10, which is a 2022 low that we’ve seen. However, if you’re wanting a premium wearable experience and aren’t in the Apple ecosystem, Samsung’s lineup of latest Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches are currently on sale from $210 with up to $60 in savings available.

Amazfit Bip S features:

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.

10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.

Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

