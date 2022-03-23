Samsung’s lineup of latest Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches on sale from $210 (Save $60)

Amazon is currently offering discounts on a wide selection of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches. While some are just typical discounts, the 44mm LTE model in green is at its year low price of $269.99 shipped. Normally offered for $330, this $60 in savings is not only at its year low price, it is also within $20 of the all-time low price that we’ve seen. Featuring support for LTE connectivity, you’ll be able to receive and send texts and calls while also using features that require internet without your phone present. An LTE service is required, however. Alongside this LTE connectivity are the health monitoring features this watch houses. You can conduct an ECG to make sure there is no atrial fibrillation going on and that your heart is beating well. The Galaxy Watch 4 can also monitor your workouts and help you track your progress. Running watchOS, these Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches are the perfect companion to your Android phone. You can check out our review here and keep reading for more watches in this deal.

More Galaxy Watch 4 deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on Galaxy Watch 4s, be sure to check out today’s smartphone accessory deals which range from battery packs to charging cables. Right now you can also save on Samsungs latest Galaxy S22 5G smartphone for $700. This rare deal is one of the first opportunities to save on this new device. If you’re not interested in the smartwatches featured here, you can save on pieces from Citizen, Tissot, Seiko, and more starting at $18.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features:

Wake up feeling refreshed and recharged with advanced sleep tracking; When you go to bed, your Galaxy Watch 4 sleep tracker starts monitoring your sleep and SpO2 levels continuously.

Get the most out of every exercise session with advanced workout tracking that recognizes 6 popular activities, from running to rowing to swimming, automatically in just 3 minutes; Stay motivated by connecting to live coaching sessions via your smartphone or to dynamic Group Challenges with your friends.

Improve your runs with advanced running coaching technology; VO2 Max readings assess your oxygen levels to manage and track your heart and lung endurance.

