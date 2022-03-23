Save $100 on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone with 120Hz AMOLED display

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also matched at Woot. Typically fetching $800, this is still one of the very first chances to save on Samsung’s just-released smartphone and delivers the second-best value to date at $100 off. Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s latest entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to complement your new smartphone would be picking up a new case to go with it. We happen to be a big fan of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover that was just refreshed for the Galaxy S22. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $15 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip.

Over on the tablet side of Samsung’s Android stable, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is now sitting at one of the best prices to date. On sale from $700, you can save up to $150 across various configurations of the tablet with 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G features:

Shoot videos that rival how epic your life is with stunning 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone; Video captured is effortlessly smooth, thanks to Auto Focus Video Stabilization on Galaxy S22. Streaming on the go, working from your patio or binge-watching late into the night? The Galaxy S22 adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!