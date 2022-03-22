Samsung offers Dolby Atmos and S Pen support on its Galaxy Tablet S7+ from $700 (Save $150)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 256GB model for $729.99 shipped. Dropping from $860 where it had been hovering for the past month or so, this 15% discount places the tablet back in line with the lowest price we’ve tracked. The 128GB model is also on sale for $700 currently, down from its list price of $850. Running an Octa-core processor with 8GB of system memory, the Galaxy Tab 7+ is a powerful device in a small and light package. The 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen runs at 120Hz for smooth scrolling and playback. Samsung pairs this nice screen with a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos. Boasting 14 hours of battery life while playing back video, you’ll be able to get back into your content with support for 45W super fast charging. The S7+ also comes with the redesigned S Pen for note-taking and drawing. Be sure to check out our first impressions here and keep reading for more.

If you’re considering purchasing this tablet, why not protect it well? You can grab this 2-pack of Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $15. The edges of these protectors are rounded for a more comfortable feel on your hands and fingers while still protecting the screen. Tempered glass screen protectors are the best option for saving your screens when compared to the plastic ones that don’t really do anything.

Perhaps you run an iPad rather than an Android tablet. Then you may be interested in a cheaper alternative to an Apple Pencil in the Adonit Note 2 Stylus Pen for $46.50. With palm rejection, you won’t have to worry about false inputs while not needing to pair the pen with the device. You can even save on Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 at $570. This deal may not last much longer so be sure to capitalize on it!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 256GB features:

Experience cinematic viewing in your hands with larger edge-to-edge displays, tft lcd screen and quad speakers tuned by akg with dolby atmos surround sound.

Sync up multiple devices and double down on your to-dos with galaxy tab S7,S7+ wifi. use it as a hotspot, add a second wireless screen for your pc and create share-ready content all at once. easily sync and share with compatible samsung devices.

Go for hours on a single charge, and back to 100% with the fast-charging usb-c port. Capture and connect: stunning brightness and clarity with the wide 13mp and ultra-wide 5mp dual back, and 8mp front-facing cameras.

