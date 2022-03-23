HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen now up to $90 off starting at $490

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO 128GB for $527.61 shipped. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer is the lowest price in months at $73 off while marking the fourth-best discount to date. For comparison, we only saw it drop to the all-time low right on January 1. The entry-level 64GB model is also on sale and down to $489.99 from its usual $580 price tag.

Centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display, there’s a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details and head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new desktop Chrome OS machine with this hub will expand the selection of I/O when you need it, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Today’s desktop Chromebook deal arrives alongside a notable price cut for those hoping to step up to the latest from Apple instead. While you won’t find the more novel rotating features, the 24-inch M1 iMac is now sitting at Amazon lows right now, too. The $150 in savings go a long way towards making these Apple Silicon machines an even better value for your workstation and now start from $1,199.

HP Chromebase AiO features:

Powered by an Intel processor, the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is designed to live at the heart of your home. With a unique 90-degree rotating screen, you can easily pivot between online learning with Google Classroom to watching entertainment easily. Comes with the camera privacy switch and parental controls that give you peace of mind. The unique rotating screen lets you pivot easily between online learning to watching entertainment in a flash.

