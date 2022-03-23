Apple 24-inch M1 iMac models return to Amazon lows at up to $150 off

Now that the dust has settled on the new Mac Studio, Amazon is rolling out a fresh round of discounts across Apple’s other latest desktop machine. Right now you can score the entry-level 24-inch M1 iMac 256GB at $1,199 shipped in several colors. This is $100 off the usual price and matching the all-time low at Amazon. Those who need improved performance can also save on the elevated 8-core model at $1,349. That’s down from $1,499 and also a match of the Amazon low.

Offering a much more affordable package for bringing M1 to the desktop compared to the new Mac Studio and Studio display, the latest 24-inch iMac still manages to deliver high-end performance in a slick design. The 4K Retina display with True Tone is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera and Spatial Audio speaker array. The elevated model also comes with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I just recently tried out the new and improved Backpack Shelf in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

Though if you’re more interested in a portable way to take Apple’s latest hardware for a spin, this morning saw a $500 off open-box discount join all of the other M1 Pro MacBook price cuts. With prices still starting at $1,750, you can score all-time lows across the entire lineup of both 14- and 16-inch machines packing the higher-end Apple chips.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

