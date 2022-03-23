Catch an interactive My Partner Eevee toy for your at-home Pokédex at $14 (Amazon 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the Pokémon My Partner Eevee interactive collectible toy for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at $20 on Best Buy where it is now matching, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the second lowest total since it was released back in 2020. Packed with a microphone and touch sensor tech, this one is as fun for the kids as it is great for your pocket monster collection. It boasts over 50 different reactions, 20 “iconic” sound effects, and will even dance along to the music. This model also sits nicely alongside the My Partner Pikachu variant and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below.

While today’s interactive version is already more affordable than the Funko POP! variant, this Pokémon Eevee Ornament might be worth taking a look at. It sells for $9 Prime shipped and will surely be enjoyable all year round, not just during the holidays on your tree and the like.

After you have explored our coverage of this year’s upcoming Gen 9 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases, dive into our feature on the the latest TCG expansion known as Pokémon Astral Radiance. You can get a full breakdown ahead of the summer’s release in our coverage of the official showcase right here.

The new Pokémon CASETiFY collection is also now available for purchase.

Pokémon My Partner Eevee features:

Play with Eevee in a whole new way! My Partner Eevee has a built-in microphone and touch sensor technology that lets you and Eevee communicate in a new and fun way. With over 50 different reactions to your touch, your voice, and even music, watch My Partner Eevee come alive as its head and tail moves! My Partner Eevee has 20 iconic sound effects and expressions! My Partner Eevee lets you bring the thrill of becoming a Pokémon trainer into the real world! Gotta Catch ‘Em All!

