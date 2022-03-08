Pokémon Astral Radiance announced as latest TCG expansion arriving in May, pre-order now

Today, The Pokémon Company is officially announcing the next chapter in its popular trading card game. Just after the launch of Brilliant Stars last month, we now know what awaits us come the summer with the official showcase of the new Astral Radiance expansion.

Pokémon Astral Radiance TCG expansion announced

After just seeing the new Brilliant Stars collection release last month (hands-on review right here), an entirely new set of Pokémon cards is now arriving. Marking the first actual TCG set inspired by Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the new Astral Radiance expansion introduces a variety of new cards alongside different mechanics and more.

While we saw a similar Sinnoh emphasis in the previously-released wave of cards, this is the first time that The Pokémon Company has included Hisuian versions of pocket monsters as well as general card art from the Hisui region at large.

And living up to the name of the expansion, there is also the introduction of new Radiant Pokémon, which produce a new gameplay mechanic centered around Shiny Pokémon. The refreshed art for these cards is sure to be a big hit considering we’ve never really seen Shiny versions in TCG form before. Not to mention those who actually play the card game are sure to enjoy a new mechanic, as well.

As for what the expansion holds, here is some additional insight from The Pokémon Company:

Three Radiant Pokémon

Eight Pokémon VSTAR

21 Pokémon V and two Pokémon VMAX

More than 20 Trainer cards

The biggest news from today’s announcement is when we’ll actually see the upcoming Pokémon Astral Radiance TCG expansion land in stores. Launching later this summer, you’ll begin finding booster packs, Trainer Boxes, and other releases on shelves come May 27, 2022. Expect to see the likes of Amazon get in on the action soon enough, though you can already pre-order the expansion direct from the Pokémon Center.

Pricing is right along what we’ve come to expect from past TCG expansions. The popular Booster Box enters at $143.64, while individual packs sell for $3.99 each. Then there is the Elite Trainer Box, which will retail for $49.99 when it officially ships later this summer.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Over the past few months, I have become a bigger and bigger fan of collecting Pokémon cards again, and the new Astral Radiance set is certainly going to be keeping my engagement going. While we’ll have to wait to see the new cards themselves, the prospect of getting Shiny art of existing Pokémon is already enough to grab my attention.

