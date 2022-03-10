CASETiFY’s latest Pokémon collection includes themed iPhone 13 cases for the first time

Today, CASETiFY is launching what will surely be one of its most popular collections of branded iPhone cases yet. Marking the first iPhone 13 covers decked out in Pokémon icons from the brand, the new CASETiFY lineup arrives later this month with a wide range of styles alongside pixelated AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and more.

Pokémon CASETiFY debuts new iPhone 13 cases

After seeing the brand already release some pretty interesting collections of cases earlier in the year, one of CASETiFY’s most exciting collaborations is back. Not only is this the first partnership with The Pokémon Company since back in 2020, but also the first to launch any iPhone 13 cases.

This time around there is a whole new selection of Pokémon for Trainers to catch, with designs taking cues from various games. So whether you’re a fan of the classic 8-bit titles or want something inspired by the likes of Diamond and Pearl, you should be covered. There’s also everything from colorful versions of the iconic characters to more pixelated and stylized covers and accessories. This is certainly one of the more unique collections we’ve seen from CASETiFY in the Pokémon world, with much more variety than previous drops.

Alongside your typical iPhone 13 cases and the like, CASETiFY is also spreading the Pokémon action over to a lineup of its other accessories. You’ll find everything from AirPods covers and new Apple Watch bands to AirTag clips and more included in the new lineup. My favorite of the new releases is the the Pixel Art Poké Ball AirPods case, which decks out your earbuds with a retro design inspired by Pokémon Red and Blue.

Pokémon CASETiFY lineup launching later this month

CASETiFY will be officially launching its new collection come the end of the month. Slated to begin shipping out on March 22 at 1 a.m. PST, a waitlist has gone live to be reminded once everything drops in a few weeks. Those who do sign-up for the waitlist will be able to score priority access to the Pokémon CASETiFY iPhone 13 cases a bit earlier, on March 21 at 9 p.m. PST.

As per usual with CASETiFY’s new collection, it’s worth noting that the upcoming lineup likely won’t be in stock for very long. Past releases have sold out in the first day or so, and we’re anticipating much of the same from its latest collaboration. So if anything does catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later and sign up for the waitlist to be notified right when the collection drops.

CASETiFY may have done two Pokémon collaborations in the past, but its most recent one couldn’t come at a better time. Hot off the heals of Legends: Arceus and all of the hype around the new Gen 8 announcement from earlier in the month, all of these new cases are sure to excite Trainers.

