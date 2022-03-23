LG’s nearly bezel-free 120Hz HomeKit evo OLED Gallery 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 now up to $750 off

BuyDig is now offering some notable deals on the LG OLED 4K evo Gallery TVs with Visa gift cards attached. You can score the 77-inch model for $3,296.99 shipped with a 5-year LG warranty and $250 in gift cards. Regularly around $3,800 at Best Buy and Amazon where it is currently selling for $3,300 and $3,297 respectively, you won’t get the added credit with these listings. Today’s offer brings up to $750 in savings to the table. This is a 77-inch OLED panel with a gallery-style, barely there bezel, over 8 million pixels, and direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. Compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit/AirPlay 2, it also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and more. Head below for additional deals on smaller size models.

LG OLED 4K evo Gallery TV deals:

If you’re not looking to get into the pricey OLED game, even with up to $750 in savings, check out this deal on VIZIO’s 58-inch AirPlay 2 HDR 4K TV. This one also includes HDMI 2.1, AirPlay 2, voice commands, and more at a far more affordable $480 price tag right now. You’re not getting the gallery-style bezel here, nor is it an OLED panel, but it will get the job done for a whole lot less cash.

Head over to our 4K TV deal hub for even more options including LG’s gaming-ready 120Hz VRR C1 OLED 4K model at up to $450 off.

LG OLED 4K evo Gallery TV features:

See your TV as a work of art with a barely-there bezel and zero gap between screen and wall.¹ The new evo display takes OLED to an even brighter level with over 8 million pixels, LG’s most advanced AI 4K processor and hands-free voice control for uncompromising performance. Only on OLED. The next innovation in OLED brings a brighter, punchier viewing experience with LG’s latest, next-gen panel. And LG is so confident in the product that it’s providing a 5-year limited warranty on the LG OLED evo G1 panel.

