VIZIO’s 58-inch AirPlay 2 HDR 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 hits Amazon low at $480 shipped (Reg. $600)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 58-inch M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for $479.99 shipped. Regularly $770 or more, it typically sells in the $600 range these days, like the current Best Buy listing, and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is $118 under the going rate at Amazon and $70 under our previous mention. The larger 70- and 75-inch variants are going for $799.99 and $999.99, respectively. The 4K Ultra HD display features VIZIO’s ProGaming tech with a variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and four sought-after HDMI 2.1 ports. AirPlay 2 and Chromecast functionality is complemented by voice command support via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB port in tow. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below. 

If you don’t mind dropping down to a 55-inch alternative, the VIZIO M6 series is now going for slightly less at $450 shipped. This one also provides HDMI 2.1 support with variable refresh rate and the V-gaming engine alongside Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and more. 

Taking it up a notch from there with an OLED panel, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the more premium 55-inch VIZIO H1. This one features a true 120Hz refresh rate and the aforementioned organic pixels as well as AirPlay and HomeKit integrations. Just be sure to check out the latest 2022 Samsung lineup with mini-LED panels, NFT support, and up to 144Hz refresh rates while you’re at it. 

VIZIO 58-inch M7 Series 4K TV features:

  • 4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!
  • Dolby Vision HDR – See it the way the director intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that brings entertainment to life like never before. M-series also supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.
  • Quantum Color – Next-generation Quantum Color delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.
  • Active Full Array with up to 27 Local Dimming Zones – Content-matching intelligent adjustment of the active full array backlight to deliver incredibly deep black levels for stunning depth and contrast.

