Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pros fall to new all-time lows at up to $500 off

Update: quickshipelectronics via eBay now offers an open-box 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,999 shipped. This is $500 off the usual list price, an extra $300 below the original new price cut, and the best discount yet. Includes a 1-year warranty.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299 shipped. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer is matching our previous mention at $200 off while delivering a match of the all-time low set just once before. Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chasis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

On the more compact side of Apple’s prosumer machines, Amazon is also discounting the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB down to $1,749. Delivering the same $250 in savings, this is one of the first discounts still since last fall and delivering a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention. Centered around the same Apple Silicon die as the larger 16-inch variant, this MacBook Pro steps down to a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display while packing much of the same features otherwise including MagSafe charging, three Thunderbolt ports, and 17-hour battery life.

If you’re prefer something in the macOS world that’s a bit more portable, we’re still tracking the second discount of the year for Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. This might not be as capable of an Apple Silicone machine, but will still get you in on the M1 action with a notable $70 price drop.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

