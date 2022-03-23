Watch the pets on vacay with Owlet’s treat-tossing smart cam at $85 (Reg. $100+)

The official Owlet Amazon storefront is now offering its Home Smart Dog Camera with treat tossing for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $140 direct from Owlet, it typically sells for closer to $120 elsewhere and is now going for $100 at Walmart. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the all-time Amazon low outside of brief stint at $77. This handy smart home cam allows users to bring up 1080p feeds of the pups (or anything else you have crawling around in there) directly on your smart devices from anywhere. It brings night vision, 2-way audio, and remote treat-tossing to the party as well as motion detection and barking notifications so you know exactly what’s going on at home while you’re at work, out for the night, or on vacation this year. More details below.

While these pet-specific options tend to come with features you won’t see on standard smart home cams, if you’re just looking to keep an eye on things there are more affordable solutions. The Yi Smart Home Camera, for example, sells for $25 on Amazon and delivers a very similar 1080p feed to your phone. Just don’t expect to get bark notifications, treat tossing, and audio support.

Alongside our recent hands-on review of the Insta360 One RS, today we spotted a notable deal on the brand’s miniature Go 2 Action Camera. Now up to 33% off and starting from $100 shipped, this is a notable option for capturing all of your spring and summer adventures this year. Head over to this morning’s coverage for more details on what it is capable of and a breakdown of the discount value.

More on the Owlet Home Smart Dog Camera:

Easy set up: Unpack -> Plug in to power outlet -> Download the APP (iOS, Android and Amazon App Store -> Add Device and Connect to WiFi. Now, enjoy your new Smart Dog Camera

FUN and Interactive TREAT DISPENSER & TOSSING: Have fun time with tossing a treat to your dog(s) via the APP. Move fun? You even could have your recording voice via APP when tossing a treat. Let your dog(s) feel you are around while you are away from your home.

1080P Camera and Auto Night Vision: you can see your pet clearly day and night. With live HD video streaming to monitor your pet anytime when you are on the go

