Prep your smile for spring with the popular AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit at $23 (52% off)

AuraGlow’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive in the last 12 months) is now offering its LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit for $23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $60 but more usually in the $48 range, this is 52% off the going rate, a few bucks below our previous mention, and the best we can find. For comparison, it sells for $39 at Walmart. A solid alternative to more pricey Crest Whitestrips, this is easily one of the most popular solutions on Amazon. It makes use of whitening gel made in the USA and an LED light tray system with a gluten-free and kosher design that’s “safe for enamel” so you can get your smile on point for the spring. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

Today’s deal is even lower than the usually more affordable Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen. Now about $1 more then the popular AuraGlow system above, this is a great time to give the LED system a shot. But if you’re not into that method, the Colgate Optic pen is a solid bet that’s nearly as inexpensive.

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on the Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush with LED smart ring notifications. This one is now at the Amazon 2022 low and ready to upgrade your home oral care game with three brush heads, a charger, travel case, and connectivity with the Oral-B app in tow. For the youngsters, check out the ongoing price drop on Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Disney timer app.

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit features:

Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.

Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity.

Mouth tray requires no molding or boiling, which means tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time comfortably.

