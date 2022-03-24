Score an extra Amazon or Anker 10W Qi charging pad today from just $9 (Up to 44% off)

We are tracking some notable offers on some simple Qi charging pads today from $9. Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon Basics 10W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $20, it more recently sells in the $15 to $18 range at Amazon where it is currently going for just under $17. It has also never dropped below $13 there with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. While there’s no AC adapter included in the package here, it does include a 4-foot USB-A to USB-C cable for a simple no-frills wireless charging setup. If you’re just looking for a basic extra charging pad to have around the house or office, this $10 option will deliver 10W of power to Android devices and the expected 7.5W to your iPhone with a sleep-friendly LED indicator and the ability to pass through thinner cases (magnetic and metal cases excluded). Head below for more Qi pad discounts.

We are also seeing a notable price drop on the Anker 10W Max Wireless Qi Charger Pad at $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 at Amazon. This one is typically in the $16 range and is now matching the previous deal price at 44% off. The specs on this model are essentially the same as the Amazon option above, just flipping out the USB-C cable for a micro USB option.

If you would prefer to take a more feature-rich and high-end approach, the latest Nomad sale is where you need to be. As part of its spring sale, you’ll find up to 30% off a range of its iPhone 13 gear, MagSafe chargers, and more. You’ll find our top picks from the discount event starting from $20 organized in our coverage of the sale right here.

Amazon Basics 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad features:

Take advantage of high-speed charging with an optimized chipset providing 10W charging on LG/Samsung phones and 7.5W charging on iPhones. For best results use a Quick Charger 3.0 adapter (9V/2A) for 10W charging on LG/Samsung phones and 7.5W charging for iPhones, alternatively use a standard charger (5V/2A) for 5W charging.

