Nomad launches up to 30% off spring sale on leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more

Nomad is getting in on the spring savings now that the new season has arrived, launching an up to 30% off sale today across a wide range of the brand’s signature Apple accessories. Shipping varies per order. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad stable and a personal favorite, our top pick is any of the new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases. Dropped down to $53.95, this is the first price cut of the year from the usual $60 going rate. Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect and then check out our other top picks below.

Throughout the rest of the Nomad spring sale, you’ll find as much as 30% in savings across its lineup. While much of the gear is only sitting at 10 to 20% off, these are the first discounts of the year on just about everything. We saw the last set of markdowns arrive back in December, so if you’ve picked up a new iPhone or iPad since then now is the time to outfit it with some of our favorite gear here at 9to5Toys.

Some additional highlights include:

Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 Case

Modern Leather Case is a sleek and refined take on the classic leather case, offering more protection with its TPE bumper and wrapped in our signature Horween leather that will develop a beautiful patina over time.

