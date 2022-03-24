Amazon discounts prev-gen. eero/Pro whole-home Wi-Fi mesh systems from $79 at new lows

Amazon is discounting a selection of its now previous-generation eero whole-home mesh Wi-Fi systems after announcing its latest Pro 6E and 6+ models yesterday. Our favorite discount is the second-generation eero Pro that’s down to $111 shipped for Prime members, and $119 for those without a membership. Normally $199, our last mention was $139 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it might not boast Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, if you have internet speeds of under 300Mb/s, this router will still be a solid option for your home network. Before upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, this is the same router I used and absolutely loved it. You’ll find dual Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back, the ability to expand your coverage from a single node at any time, and even native HomeKit integration. Need something faster? Check out our coverage of the latest eero Wi-Fi routers which are made for multi-gig connections, then head below for additional deals.

Previous generation eero Pro features:

eero Pro router/extender – The Amazon eero Pro mesh router replaces your traditional WiFi router. A single eero Pro is a perfect start for any home and can be paired with another eero Pro or eero Beacon to quickly add coverage as needed. eero Pro is backwards compatible with 1st generation eero routers.

