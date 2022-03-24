New all-time lows arrive on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with up to $149 off at Amazon

A week after seeing the new iPad Air 5 go up for sale with a launch discount attached, Amazon is making it a bit easier to decide between the new entry-level tablet and higher-end counterparts by taking up to $149 off the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Headlining is the 128GB Wi-Fi model at $949.99 shipped after the price drops at checkout. Down from $1,099, this is $49 under our previous mention, a new all-time low, and the full $149 in savings. Those same savings apply to other models, as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and addordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket. Stepping down to a 10.9-inch form-factor, this one is powered by Apple Silicon just the same but makes some adjustments to deliver the lower price tag that is now also on sale. Starting at $570, you can score all of the new colorways at $29 off while taking advantage of Touch ID, a Center Stage-backed 12MP camera, and everything else iPadOS has to offer.

In either case, Apple Pencil 2 is a must-have to supplementing the experience and we’re also tracking a discount on the accessory right now. Down to the lowest price of the year following a $25 discount, the stylus lets you double down on digital artistry, take handwritten notes, and more at $104.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

