Monitor temperature and humidity wirelessly in three locations with Govee for $47.50 (Save 32%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Thermometer Hygrometer Wireless Monitor (Three sensors and one hub) for $47.59 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally offered for $70, this 32% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen these sensors offered for. Using the Govee Home app, you can monitor temperature and humidity in three different locations on your phone. The hub connects to your router and the sensors communicate with the hub. You can set monitoring parameters for temperature and humidity to be notified when it goes above or below the set values. The data collected by the sensors can be stored in the cloud and exported into a CSV file. These sensors are perfect for those with greenhouses or places that need to have consistent temperature and humidity.

If you don’t need three sensors and don’t want to deal with a hub, Govee also offers a single-unit version for $33. It can do everything the sensors above can do along with storing data on the cloud for up to 2 years. If your concerns are more towards water leaks, Govee still has you covered. This pack of three water sensors and hub will cost you $47. Working in the same way as the featured temperature and humidity sensors, you’ll be able to get notifications when water is detected.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub if you’re looking to techify your home whether it be smart lighting or cameras. For example, you can save 20% on the TP-Link Kasa smart power strip at its yearly low price. Currently, eero whole-home mesh Wi-Fi systems can be had starting at $79. While not Wi-Fi 6, you will see improved coverage with this mesh system.

Govee Wi-Fi Thermometer Hygrometer Kit features:

Monitor your temperature and humidity using the Govee Home App on your phone. Included are 3 sensors suitable for setup in your greenhouse, basement, cigar humidor, pet kennel, and other suitable places around your home.

Whether you are at home or away, you will always know the temperature and humidity from the indoor thermometer. The Govee Home App provides push alert notifications in the event that your presets are out of range.

2 years Cloud data storage enables you to view historical temperature and humidity records at any time. Curve graph displaying offers you a clear data-changing track. You can export data to CSV format for use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!