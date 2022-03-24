Save 20% on TP-Link Kasa smart power strips at the best prices of the year from $24

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $39.98 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at 20% off while beating our previous holiday mention by $5. Expanding your Alexa or Assistant setup with individually-controllable outlets, this Kasa accessory has six different ways to automate lamps and other accessories, or just stop energy vampire appliances in their tracks. It’ll pair right to your Wi-Fi and alongside the voice assistant support, also works with a companion app for scheduling and automations. Three USB ports round out the package for streamlining your nightstand or desk charging setup.

Should six outlets be overkill for the particular usecase you have in mind, the 3-outlet version of TP-Link Kasa Power Strip is also on sale today. Currently sitting at $23.97 with the on-page coupon via Amazon, this is down from the usual $30 price tag and marking the best of the year too at 20% off. Sporting the same Alexa and Assistant support as the lead deal, no hub required, it only has three outlets and two USB slots. But if you’re just hoping to bring a lamp or two into the mix and won’t need the larger arsenal of controllable outlets, this one is worth a look and lets you make out for less.

Or if you want to skip having to plug in a power strip altogether, don’t forget that we’re still tracking the first discount on TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Motion Dimmer Switch. This one installs right into your wall and controls overhead lighting and the like with voice commands while also delivering a unique feature. Its built-in motion detector can be used to automatically turn on the lights when someone enters a room, or turn them off when no activity is detected. So the price drop to $35 means you’ll be saving some cash up front and then off your monthly electricity bill.

TP-Link Kasa 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

With independent control of 6 devices and extra USB ports to charge 3 others, the kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights. Remotely control each outlet with the kasa smart app or use voice commands with Alexa, Google assistant, or Microsoft cortana.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!