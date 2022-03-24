M-Audio intros new content creator BX series studio speakers with Bluetooth from $129 a pair

M-Audio is introducing some additions to its monitor lineup with the BX3BT and BX4BT Bluetooth studio speakers. The brand is well known in the content creation and home studio world for its generally affordable solutions. and it has now upgraded its previous-generation BX series monitors with an updated feature set, Kevlar woofers, and wireless audio streaming over Bluetooth. Both the BX3BT and BX4BT models are now available for purchase, and you’ll find all of the details down below.

New M-Audio Bluetooth studio speakers have arrived

The M-Audio studio monitors have always been a solid choice without breaking the bank on higher-end brands that are double the price or more. The new Bluetooth studio speakers from the brand up the price tag a little bit here but also pack in some added functionality of note:

M-Audio BX3 BT Bluetooth-enabled multimedia reference monitors deliver professional sound in an attractive compact design. Engineered for a pristine listening experience with the flexibility to stream music and audio from any Bluetooth device, BX3 BT monitors have the latest Bluetooth technology combined with rich studio-quality sound.

Both models – which are essentially the same outside of the either 3.5-inch or 4.5-inch woofer – feature 120 watts of “crystal-clear sound” alongside what M-Audio refers to as military-grade black Kevlar woofers and natural silk dome tweeters, all wrapped up inside of an “acoustically-inert MDF cabinet.”

The rear panel houses versatile I/O to “connect any computer, mobile device or multi-media system” including 1/4-inch, 1/8-inch, and RCA inputs, as well as EQ controls for fine-tuning and to accommodate your space. On the front side, you’ll find the handy 1/8-inch AUX input and headphone connection for direct access and quickly connecting temporary audio sources.

Here’s a quick look at the feature breakdown from M-Audio:

Black Kevlar low frequency drivers; 1″ natural silk dome tweeters

Bluetooth Connectivity – Easily pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device for wireless streaming

New computer-optimized tweeter waveguide for precise imaging

High-EQ and Low-EQ controls for dialing in the perfect sound

Enhanced rear ports for extended low-frequency response

Left/right Active Speaker Position switch for configuring, which side has volume control

Bluetooth, 1/4″, 1/8″, and RCA inputs for connecting to virtually any audio source

Front 1/8″ AUX input for quick connection of smartphones or other audio sources

Acoustically inert MDF cabinet with bass reflex design for deep, rich sound

Includes 1/8″ speaker interconnect cable, 1/8″ to 1/8″ cable and 1/8″ to RCA cable

The new M-Audio BX3BT and BX4BT Bluetooth studio speakers are now available at Amazon for $129 and $179 (in pairs) with a March 29, 2022, release date. For comparison’s sake, the previous-generation models without Bluetooth go for $99 and $129.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As we mentioned above, M-Audio is a solid choice for anyone looking to score some studio-grade gear without spending a fortune. Pricing is more or less on par with comparable lines from brands like Mackie and PreSonus, both of which feature a more modern design and arguably less traditional studio look. You will find 3.5- and 4.5-inch studio monitors out there for less, but most of the Bluetooth options are right on par or have naturally slipped lower because they have been out for much longer than the brand-new M-Audio BX3BT and BX4BT models.

