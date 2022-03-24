All-new Motorola Edge+ smartphone was just revealed yesterday and is already $100 off

After being revealed yesterday, the new Motorola Edge+ smartphone is now seeing its first discount courtesy of Amazon. Dropping the unlocked Cosmos Blue 512GB model in price for the first time, you can score the Android smartphone for $899.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $1,000 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $100 off. Motorola’s all-new smartphone arrives with some of the most flagship-caliber specs we’ve seen from the brand in quite some time.

Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAm to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

With $100 in savings on the all-new handset, it’s a smart idea to add a case into your cart to double down on the protection. Motorola has a new series of covers out right now for the Edge+ that come in six different styles of durable TPU material. Plus at $20, you won’t have to shell out too much cash for an official case.

As far as another new Android smartphone goes that isn’t quite as high-end, you can take the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip for a spin with the Galaxy S22. As Samsung’s latest entry-level smartphone in the S22 series, this handset packs a more affordable $700 sale price for starters, but also has a 120Hz refresh rate tacked onto the 6.1-inch display and a 3,700mAh battery. It’s currently sitting at the same $100 of as the lead deal, which you can get the full scoop on right here.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

