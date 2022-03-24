Take Renpho’s Apple Health Bluetooth BMI scale on your fitness journey for $17 (25% off)

The official Renpho Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its connected Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $22 range as of late, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, matching the 2022 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Featuring a compact 10.2 by 10.2-inch form-factor that won’t take up much floor space, it also uses a companion app to sync your metrics with Samsung Health, Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, or Google Fit. Speaking of which, it can take 13 different measurements including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and bone mass (among others) alongside support for up to 20 different user profiles and a sleek tempered glass stepping platform. More details below.

While the various metric options aren’t quite as extensive as today’s lead deal, you can save slightly more with this Renpho model at $15 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as popular an option, but it does feature a more sleek design if you ask me and includes very similar connectivity with the most popular fitness platforms, including Apple Health.

Alongside this ongoing deal on Etekcity’s Bluetooth HealthKit smart scale, we are also tracking some notable new price drops at adidas to update your fitness gear. Now offering an additional 20% off already marked down apparel, you’ll find deals on UltraBoosts, NMDs, workout wear, and much more. All of our top picks from the sale are listed for you right here as well.

Renpho Bluetooth Body Fat Scale features:

Synchronizing Data : Smart bathroom scales need to download the Renpho Health App! Smart app can synchronize data from other health apps, including Samsung Health, Apple Health, MyFitnessPal,and Google Fit.

Comprehensive Body Data : The Renpho Health app can measure 13 body data such as weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and bone mass. When using a body fat scale, you can weigh at any time without opening the app. After connecting again (step on the scale), the data will be synchronized to the app.

Quick Installation and Easy Setup : Download the Renpho Health app through the App Store or Google Play. Turn on the Bluetooth connection, and after a light step on the calibration, step on the smart digital scale again to complete the measurement.

