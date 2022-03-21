Etekcity’s Bluetooth HealthKit smart scale with Alexa integration now $17 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 15% from its normal $20 going rate, this is within $0.01 of our last mention from the end of last month and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen this year. This smart body scale connects to your phone as well as smart home systems over Bluetooth to easily track your weight and more. It measures 13 body metrics including weight, body fat, muscle mass, BMI, and more. It syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and even ties in with Alexa so you can ask your smart speaker how much weight you’ve lost that month. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for a kitchen scale from Etekcity to save some cash. It’s just $10 on Amazon, and while it doesn’t connect to your phone over Bluetooth or record body weight, you really can’t get around having a solid kitchen scale when it comes to eating healthy. You’ll find that this model can weigh up to 11 pounds and can switch between grams and ounces depending on what you need.

Don’t forget that, on the healthier side of cooking, there’s Breville’s steel Smart Oven Pro. Currently on sale for its second-best price in over a year at Amazon, the Smart Oven Pro has ten preset functions for baking, boiling, cookies, reheating, roasting, and more at $230, which is down from its $280 normal going rate.

Etekcity Smart Scale features:

Your Fitness Journey: We’re with you every step of the way. With a playful butterfly design and options to track your progress on the free VeSync app, the FIT 8S Smart Fitness Scale reminds you that staying motivated through all the highs and lows of your fitness journey is worth it Just Ask Alexa: When you connect the VeSync app to Amazon Alexa, the results speak for themselves. “Alexa, ask VeSync how much weight I have lost this month.”

