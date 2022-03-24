This AirPlay 2 soundbar/subwoofer combo from JBL can be had for 25% off at $370

Woot is offering the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar and Wireless 10-inch Subwoofer for $369.99 shipped for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Normally offered for $500, this 26% discount places this among the lowest prices we’ve seen this speaker setup offered for. Amazon and Best Buy currently list this speaker setup for $500. The soundbar has a Google Chromecast built-in and has support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Alexa Multi-Room Music. 4K HDMI passthrough means you won’t have to deal with additional audio cables. You can also connect over Bluetooth from your phone or tablet to play music. With a combined total output power of 550 watts, you’ll have “Immersive, powerful sound to match your viewing pleasure.” The MultiBeam technology creates a virtual 5.1 surround sound experience with just the bar and subwoofer. Keep reading for more.

You can save some cash by going with the JBL Bar 2.0 for $200. This all-in-one solution has a total power of 80 watts and is designed to create “an immersive sound experience for your TV without any extra wires or speakers.” Bluetooth connectivity means you can stream music and content from your phone or tablet. Audio is provided to the unit over HDMI or an optical cable. The physical footprint of the soundbar is specifically meant to be compact and low profile as to not subtract from your TV setup.

Not only is Woot offering this speaker setup, but it is also offering discounts on Samsung The Frame 4K TVs from $900. Designed to look like a picture in a frame while not in use, The Frame TVs are a unique offering from Samsung. You can also save on Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers for $89 from Adorama. The design of these speakers is described as “minimalist…European.”

JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar and Wireless 10-inch Subwoofer features:

The impressive JBL Bar 5.1 Surround delivers the ultimate home cinematic experience. Bring everything you watch to life with 550 Watts of power and a 10″ subwoofer: the driving bass of an action movie, the tension of a thriller or the beauty of a nature documentary. It features Chromecast built-in™, AirPlay and Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) for incredibly easy music streaming and multi-room possibilities. Amazing surround sound comes from JBL MultiBeam™ technology. JBL has powered the world’s movie theatres for more than 75 years. Now you can bring that power home.

