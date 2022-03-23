Grab a pair of gorgeous Jamo 801 Bookshelf Speakers down at $89 (Reg. up to $219)

Adorama is now offering a pair of Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers for $89 shipped. Regularly $219 at Adorama, these days the set usually sells for closer to $109 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $96. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to land an attractive set of bookshelf speakers for your setup. Featuring a 1-inch soft dome tweet alongside a 4-inch polyfiber woofer, everything is housed inside of a “minimalist…European design” with magnetic grilles and wood accents. They also make use of traditional binding posts so you can easily integrate them into your setup with some speaker wire. More details below.

All things considered, $89 for a pair of bookshelf speakers is quite an affordable and competitive price. There really aren’t very many options from trusted brands that go for this much or less on Amazon. The best alternative we can come up with is the Edifier R980T 4-inch Active Bookshelf Speakers at $75 shipped. While not quite as elegant-looking as the Jamo S 801 models above, they will bring some simple RCA connectivity to the mix.

If you’re in the market for a new portable option for the spring and summer, the Bose Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2 is a solid option. It is also now sale for the first in several months with deals starting from $299 shipped. Get a closer look in our coverage from earlier this week.

Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speaker features:

Compact cabinets for easy placement

WaveGuide acoustic technology paired with a 25.4mm (1”) silk dome tweeter for a cleaner sound throughout your space, no matter where you sit

Seamless magnetic grille for aesthetic elegance

102mm (4″) poly fiber woofer for a balanced musical low end

