Samsung’s 120Hz The Frame 4K TVs see deep price drops from $900 today (Up to $400 off)

Woot is now offering some solid deals on Samsung’s The Frame 4K TVs. The 65-inch 2021 model is now down at $1,399.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $1,800, it currently sells for $1,798 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $1,498. Today’s deal is $400 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model also fetches $1,800 over at Best Buy for comparison. Bringing a solid 4K panel neatly hidden to look like a picture frame, this is a conversation-starting option that delivers gorgeous artwork to your space when not in use instead of just having a giant black display sitting there. Now at one of the better prices we have tracked, it also features 120Hz refresh rates, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Head below for more The Frame deals from $900.

Woot is also offering the 55-inch variant at $899.99 Prime shipped. Currently $1,148 at Amazon where it has never never dropped below $998, this is another particularly notable deal on The Frame series if you don’t need the 65-incher above and is the lowest price we can find. The same specs and features apply here, just in a smaller more compact frame.

Alongside just recently getting look at LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs set for release in April, we are also still tracking a notable Amazon all-time low on VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K TV at $328. It delivers AirPlay 2, VRR, and HDMI 2.1 in one of the most affordable packages out there from a trusted brand name. Get a closer look right here.

Samsung The Frame features:

ART MODE: Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV with the built-in motion sensor

ART STORE: Access over 1,400 new and classic works of art from world-class museums and galleries*

BILLION SHADES OF COLOR: Enjoy a color spectrum that stays true even in bright scenes with Quantum Dot 100% Color Volume**

CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Make The Frame your own with different bezel styles and color options that complement your space*

