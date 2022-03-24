Samsung’s 120Hz The Frame 4K TVs see deep price drops from $900 today (Up to $400 off)

-
HDTVwootSamsung
$400 off From $900

Woot is now offering some solid deals on Samsung’s The Frame 4K TVs. The 65-inch 2021 model is now down at $1,399.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $1,800, it currently sells for $1,798 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $1,498. Today’s deal is $400 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model also fetches $1,800 over at Best Buy for comparison. Bringing a solid 4K panel neatly hidden to look like a picture frame, this is a conversation-starting option that delivers gorgeous artwork to your space when not in use instead of just having a giant black display sitting there. Now at one of the better prices we have tracked, it also features 120Hz refresh rates, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Head below for more The Frame deals from $900

Woot is also offering the 55-inch variant at $899.99 Prime shipped. Currently $1,148 at Amazon where it has never never dropped below $998, this is another particularly notable deal on The Frame series if you don’t need the 65-incher above and is the lowest price we can find. The same specs and features apply here, just in a smaller more compact frame.  

Alongside just recently getting look at LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs set for release in April, we are also still tracking a notable Amazon all-time low on VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K TV at $328. It delivers AirPlay 2, VRR, and HDMI 2.1 in one of the most affordable packages out there from a trusted brand name. Get a closer look right here

Samsung The Frame features:

  • ART MODE: Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV with the built-in motion sensor
  • ART STORE: Access over 1,400 new and classic works of art from world-class museums and galleries*
  • BILLION SHADES OF COLOR: Enjoy a color spectrum that stays true even in bright scenes with Quantum Dot 100% Color Volume**
  • CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Make The Frame your own with different bezel styles and color options that complement your space*

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

woot

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s nearly bezel-free 120Hz HomeKit evo OLED Gal...
Save up to $500 on VIZIO’s latest 4K AirPlay 2 TVs wi...
Score AirPlay 2, VRR, and HDMI 2.1 with VIZIO’s 5...
Save $100 on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone ...
LG’s gaming-ready 120Hz VRR C1 OLED 4K TV with $1...
Greenworks mowers go on sale ahead of spring from $160,...
CORSAIR’s first 32-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS monitor r...
VIZIO’s 58-inch AirPlay 2 HDR 4K TV with HDMI 2.1...
Load more...
Show More Comments