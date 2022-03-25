Grab a quick 64GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for your setup down at $9 today

If you’re looking for a simple and solid microSD option to add some additional storage to your setup, Amazon is now offering the 64GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for $9.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to the $13 range like at B&H where it is on sale for over $11, today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While this 120MB/s option is quite as new as the latest 130MB/s options from Samsung we reviewed, it is slightly less expensive and comes from a major player in the storage game. It is a solid option for Android phones and Nintendo Switch, among other things and makes for an affordable pocket-sized option. More details below.

You’ll find some additional options for slightly less on Amazon from brand’s like Lexar and Micro Center. But most 64GB models are at least $9 or more from much less sought-after brands than SanDisk.

For another notable option in the portable storage space, check out this ongoing Amazon all-time low on the the Samsung T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive. It delivers 1TB of on-the-go storage for $130 shipped with SSD performance and fingerprint-based security system to boot. Over in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup, you’ll also find an offer on the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning/USB-A Flash Drive that might be worth a look as well.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC features:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

Up to 1TB to store even more hours of Full HD video

Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute [32GB-1TB]

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

