Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning/USB-A Flash Drive $28, more

Amazon is offering the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning and USB-A Flash Drive for $27.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $33, today’s 15% discount marks the first sale that we’ve tracked on the 64GB model in 2022. If your iPhone or even iPad is running low on storage, it’s time to remedy that. This flash drive has Lightning on one end to plug directly into your iPhone or iPad and USB-A on the other end for hooking up to your computer. On top of that, it offers USB 3.0 transfer speeds, pairs with the iXpand Drive app for managing your photos and videos, and automatically backs them up when plugged in.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The perfect companion for your iPhone, the iXpand Flash Drive lets you free up space on your iPhone, back up your camera roll, and even watch videos straight from the drive4. The flexible Lightning connector works with most cases and the USB 3.0 connector plugs into your Mac computer or PC, making file transfers quick and easy. The drive also includes password-protection software to keep your sensitive files secure across your devices5. Take all the photos and videos you want-with the iXpand Flash Drive you’re always ready to take more.Compatibility : Windows® 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Chrome OS, Mac OS X v10.8 and higher.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!