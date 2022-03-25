Apple’s AirPods Max with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support falls to $439 at 20% off

Reg. $549 $439

Amazon is offering Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones in multiple colors for $439 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $549 going rate, today’s deal marks the second lowest price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022 and beats our previous mention from earlier this month by an additional $10. Apple’s AirPods Max deliver quite a few premium features for their higher price point. You’ll find full support for both Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio, as well as instant pairing thanks to the H1 chip. To top it all off, there’s iCloud pairing sync, active noise cancellation, and up to 20 hours of listening time per charge. While I was originally a skeptic of AirPods Max, I’ve come to reach for them first whenever I want to listen to music or take a call at my desk, as they’re extremely comfortable and work seamlessly with my Apple devices. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for additional information. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider picking up Apple’s AirPods 3 instead. While they don’t deliver active noise cancellation, AirPods 3 share almost every other premium feature of AirPods Max. There’s Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support, the H1 chip, and up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Right now AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.98, down from $160 at Amazon and marking a return to one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year.

However, on the active noise cancellation side, AirPods Pro are a solid choice with the same feature set as the above two pairs of headphones. The true wireless design is backed by Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support, as well as full active noise cancellation, making AirPods Pro at $175 a solid choice all around.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

