Save 50% on a pair of Amazon’s 6-ft. 60W Fast Charging USB-C Cables at $6 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the 2-pack of 6-foot Amazon Basics 60W Fast Charging USB-C Cables for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This is 50% below the regular $12 price tag on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. The 2-pack is currently on sale for $8.50 there, which is the lowest we have seen it go for. An affordable opportunity to score a couple of extra charging cables, you’re looking at 6-foot lengths that will work great with MacBook, Chromebook, Galaxy devices, and just about any other USB-C gear. Amazon says they support “fast charging up to 60W (20V/3A)” and transfer speeds up to 480MB/s with a typical USB-C jack on both ends. Head below for more details.

The only comparable options we can find on Amazon for under $6 come from lesser known brands or are just a single cable as opposed to today’s featured 2-pack. If you’re in the market for a simple pair of new charging cables, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration before it ends later tonight.

Speaking of add-ons to your smartphone and charging kit, you’ll find plenty of discounted options in our smartphone accessories deal hub. One notable ongoing sale event comes by way of the Nomad spring promotion. Now offering up to 30% off, you’ll find a number of its gorgeous accessories on sale from MagSafe gear and iPhone 13 cases to mounts and more. Browse through the lot of it right here.

Amazon Basics 60W Fast Charging USB-C Cable features:

IN THE BOX: 6-foot USB-C 2.0 to USB-C cable (2-pack); black

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Designed to work flawlessly with any device that uses a USB-C port

CONVENIENT: Connect USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7, etc.) to standard USB Type-C enabled devices (car/wall charger, external battery power bank, etc.)

FAST SYNC & CHARGE: Supports fast charging up to 60W (20V/3A) and data transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps

