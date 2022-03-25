Save up to 42% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $15

Anker is closing out the work week by discounting a selection of its popular power strips, wall taps, and surge protectors. Via its official Amazon storefront, pricing starts at $16 and everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite of the batch this time around is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube at $21.99. Down from $30, this is a new all-time low of 27% off while beating the previous discount by $3. Spotting a compact build that plugs right into the wall, this is a notable way to streamline the bedside table or desk setup with three full AC outlets. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, and the real star of the show being a 30W USB-C output. Head below for more.

Anker power strip discounts:

First up, go save 50% on a pair of Amazon’s in-house 60W USB-C cables while they’re down to just $6 through the end of the day. Then go have a look at all of this week’s other best deals for your charging setup over in our smartphone accessories hub.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube features:

Power up to 6 devices from any wall outlet thanks to PowerExtend’s 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port. The 30W USB-C port is equipped with Power Delivery to charge phones, tablets, and even some laptops at high speed. PowerExtend measures less than 2 ½ cubic inches and plugs straight into the wall, making it the perfect power option to take with you in your travel bag.

