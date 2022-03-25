Save up to 42% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $15

Blair Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 42% From $15

Anker is closing out the work week by discounting a selection of its popular power strips, wall taps, and surge protectors. Via its official Amazon storefront, pricing starts at $16 and everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite of the batch this time around is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube at $21.99. Down from $30, this is a new all-time low of 27% off while beating the previous discount by $3. Spotting a compact build that plugs right into the wall, this is a notable way to streamline the bedside table or desk setup with three full AC outlets. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, and the real star of the show being a 30W USB-C output. Head below for more.

Anker power strip discounts:

First up, go save 50% on a pair of Amazon’s in-house 60W USB-C cables while they’re down to just $6 through the end of the day. Then go have a look at all of this week’s other best deals for your charging setup over in our smartphone accessories hub.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube features:

Power up to 6 devices from any wall outlet thanks to PowerExtend’s 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port. The 30W USB-C port is equipped with Power Delivery to charge phones, tablets, and even some laptops at high speed. PowerExtend measures less than 2 ½ cubic inches and plugs straight into the wall, making it the perfect power option to take with you in your travel bag.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Waterproof Portable Bluetooth S...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 2 $100, 10.9-inch iPad Air $9...
EcoFlow’s DELTA Mini portable power station has 100W ...
ROCKPALS’ 280Wh power station with 30W USB-C PD falls...
Enjoy heading outside on Hover-1’s Highlander electri...
Smartphone, fingerprint, or voice-controlled Ultraloq s...
Philips Hue mix and match sale delivers rare 15% discou...
Kasa smart light switches from $17: Standard 3-pack, mo...
Load more...
Show More Comments