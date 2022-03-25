Battlefield’s next title reportedly in development with ‘valuable lessons’ learned from 2042

Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been a fan-favorite for the community like EA and DICE were hoping for. While it had much promise, ultimately, it didn’t deliver what fans really wanted, and that was shown in sales numbers. Even with that, EA isn’t letting this keep them down as there’s a new Battlefield title being actively worked on right now, and EA is still backing the franchise for its hopefully triumphant return. What can we expect from the next Battlefield? Let’s take a look at all that we know so far.

EA and DICE learned ‘valuable lessons’ from Battlefield 2042

Originally reported by xFire and GameSpot, Battlefield 2042 will likely be no more once the next installment in the franchise comes out. While we don’t know exactly what features will remain from 2042 and what will go, we do know that the team has learned “valuable lessons” from the launch of its latest title, which the community didn’t take kindly to after it came out.

Battlefield 2042 had big promises and shoes to fill, like 128 player count battles, the Portal mode where you could design your own game, and many other changes that the community just didn’t really like overall. The report from xFire did state that its sources confirmed that the next Battlefield title would have a “modern/near-future setting,” and we have reached out to EA ourselves for comment and will update should we hear anything back.

On the topic of the next title, we don’t know much else other than that EA and DICE are going to try and rebuild the foundation of Battlefield, as originally 2042 was slated to be the base for the next game to be built upon, but that has since changed.

One such change that could be coming to Battlefield 2042, and possibly the next installment in the franchise, is a deeper tie-in with specialists. There were reportedly playtests and feedback sessions focusing on the class system of 2042, where people invited to them stating that there are changes possibly in the pipeline that will tie a specialist role to classes closer.

What’s left for Battlefield 2042? Plenty. DICE is obligated to launch at least four specialists and as many battle passes for Battlefield 2042, and while a large portion of the studio has started working on the next installment in the series, there is still a “solid” team developing 2042, reports say. Over the next bit we’ll see new modes, weapons, vehicles, maps, and more in Battlefield 2042, with additional content coming to Portal soon as well. All that to say, for those who like Battlefield 2042, the game isn’t dead even though EA and DICE are shifting gears for the next title.

9to5Toys’ take

While EA and DICE are reportedly shifting focus to work on the next Battlefield game, as they should, it’s good to know that 2042 isn’t being left in the dust. While 2042 had a lot of promise, it ultimately didn’t live up to the hype and has been filled with plenty of game-breaking bugs. From the reports we’ve seen, EA and DICE have learned their lesson with some of the changes made to 2042, though what specifically they learned from is still a mystery.

We’ve reached out to EA for comment on the upcoming title and will update here if they send anything useful, or simply confirm any of the speculation presented. We’re expecting to get a more official word from the companies involved sometime later this year, though I wouldn’t hold your breath on a release this fall, and look more toward 2023 for the next Battlefield title to drop.

