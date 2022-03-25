COSORI’s Bread Maker delivers warm loaves to your dinner table at 50% off: $40 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Bread Maker for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80 and rarely ever going on sale, this is a new all-time low, one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a brand name option, and the best we can find. It can make up to 2-pound loaves with 12 preset options: basic, knead, bake, quick, rolls, pizza dough, artisan dough, french bread, whole wheat, fruit bread, ferment, and gluten free. There’s nothing quite like having some warm freshly-baked bread alongside spring and summer cookouts. This one comes with everything you need including the bread pan, kneading blade, hook, measuring spoon, and measuring cup so you can make your own whenever you want without having to spend a fortune at the bakery. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $39 and under category, like we mentioned above, doesn’t really include any notable options comparable to the COSORI above. Even the Amazon Basics variant comes in at over $61. So if you’re in the market for something like this, now’s your chance to score an $80 model for a half the price.

While we are talking cooking deals, be sure to scope out this rare offer on Cuisinart’s cordless smoothie blender and then dive into the new Amazon all-time low we spotted on Instant’s ClearCook 6-quart Vortex Air Fryer this morning. Now down at $89 shipped, this is the lowest price we have tracked on one of the newer models the lineup and a great time to upgrade your air fry game. Additional weekend kitchen deals can be found right here.

COSORI Bread Maker features:

Cosori Recipe Book: Get inspiration from 50 original recipes personally created by the Cosori Chefs

Accessories Included: Every bread machine comes with a bread pan, kneading blade, hook, measuring spoon and measuring cup

Gluten-Free Friendly: Save money on gluten-free items by making your own bread with our special preset

30min Keep Warm: Enjoy your bread fresh from the pan, or keep your loaf warm for 30 minutes after baking

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!