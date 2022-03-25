Instant’s ClearCook 6-qt. Vortex Air Fryer just dropped to a new Amazon low at $89 (37% off)

Amazon is now offering the latest model 6-quart Instant Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer with ClearCook for $89 shipped. Regularly $130 and fetching as much directly from Instant brand, this is 37% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, $7 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 6-quart air fryer that can do a whole lot more than that with a 6-in-1 design and a ClearCook window so you can get a good look at what’s going on in there. This model can air fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, and reheat with 1,700 watts of power alongside touchscreen display controls and a collection of one-touch cooking programs for some of the more popular meal ideas out there including everything from wings to deserts. Head below for more details and a series of ongoing air fryer deals.

More air fryer and cooker deals:

While we are talking cooking deals, be sure to check out this offer on the Char-Griller Akorn Kamado charcoal grill and smoker before your spring and summer cookouts kick off. Then dive into our latest hand mixer roundup for options from $17 alongside cordless models from $47 shipped over at Amazon. The rest of our cooking offers can be found over in our home goods deal hub.

Instant Vortex Air Fryer with ClearCook features:

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: 6 Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more

ADJUSTABLE COOKING TEMPERATURES: Easily select from 95-400° F (35-204° C) to fit any recipe

