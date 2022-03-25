Instant’s ClearCook 6-qt. Vortex Air Fryer just dropped to a new Amazon low at $89 (37% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
37% off $89

Amazon is now offering the latest model 6-quart Instant Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer with ClearCook for $89 shipped. Regularly $130 and fetching as much directly from Instant brand, this is 37% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, $7 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 6-quart air fryer that can do a whole lot more than that with a 6-in-1 design and a ClearCook window so you can get a good look at what’s going on in there. This model can air fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, and reheat with 1,700 watts of power alongside touchscreen display controls and a collection of one-touch cooking programs for some of the more popular meal ideas out there including everything from wings to deserts.  Head below for more details and a series of ongoing air fryer deals.  

More air fryer and cooker deals:

While we are talking cooking deals, be sure to check out this offer on the Char-Griller Akorn Kamado charcoal grill and smoker before your spring and summer cookouts kick off. Then dive into our latest hand mixer roundup for options from $17 alongside cordless models from $47 shipped over at Amazon. The rest of our cooking offers can be found over in our home goods deal hub

Instant Vortex Air Fryer with ClearCook features:

  • WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket
  • EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil
  • ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: 6 Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more
  • ADJUSTABLE COOKING TEMPERATURES: Easily select from 95-400° F (35-204° C) to fit any recipe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven now down at $85 via Amazo...
Cuisinart EvolutionX wireless wine opener and foil cutt...
COSORI’s Smart Alexa/Google Assistant Indoor Gril...
Breville’s steel Smart Oven Pro hits second-best ...
Ninja’s versatile Compact Kitchen System can crus...
Celebrate Tolkien Reading Day with Lord of the Rings an...
Rock the party with Samsung’s originally $500 kar...
World Backup Day deals arrive early with new lows on W...
Load more...
Show More Comments