Take the cordless rechargeable Cuisinart EvolutionX Blender anywhere at $68 (New low)

Alongside this morning’s all-in-one Ninja Compact Kitchen system deal, Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Blender for $67.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. We have seen this one go for as much as $92 or more but now regularly sits in the $80 range. You can now score a rare 15% off via Amazon for the lowest price we have tracked. You don’t see fully rechargeable blenders all that often on sale and this is your chance to modernize at a discount. It runs for 20 minutes straight after a 2 hour charge, which is more than enough time to blend up your daily protein shakes for a week or more. It might not have the kind of power a standup traditional model has, but it does include the 16-ounce travel cup and will definitely come in handy tether-free both at home and at the lake house this summer. More details below. 

If the novel cordless setup seems like an expense you don’t want to dish out, just go score the 11-piece Magic Bullet instead. It comes in at $40, ships with all of the to-go cups you’ll need, and will take care of your daily smoothies much the same, it just has to be plugged in. 

This morning also saw a new all-time low hit Instant’s ClearCook 6-qt. Vortex Air Fryer. Now 37% off the going rate, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a great time to refresh your existing air fryer arsenal with a relatively new model that won’t seem old within less than a year. Go get all of the details you need in this today’s coverage and hit up our home goods deal hub for more. 

Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Blender features:

Compact, cordless convenience meets full-size professional performance. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Personal Blender does it all, from blending smoothies and shakes to crushing ice and puréeing soups. Portable. Powerful. Perfect or use at home or on the go!

