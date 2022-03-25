Score the budget-friendly HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse at a new low of $29.50, more

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse on sale for $29.61 shipped. Down from $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This mouse is made for budget-focused setups that can’t skimp on features. There’s an RGB LED light ring that offers 360-degree dynamic illumination, which pairs great with the onboard memory that allows you to store customizations. The Pixart 3389 sensor offers a native DPI up to 16,000 and HyperX used Omrom switches that are rated to 50 million clicks for longevity as well. On the bottom, there are also large skates that make this mouse glide across your desk pad with ease. Keep reading for more.

More PC gaming accessory deals:

Don’t forget that right now the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum mechanical keyboard is down to a new low of $70 at Amazon. Coming in at 30% off its normal going rate, you’ll find that this keyboard has it all when it comes to gaming features, including RGB, macro keys, mechanical switches, and more.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge Mouse features:

Light Ring provides dynamic 360 degree RGB effects

Pixart 3389 sensor with native DPI up to 16,000

Reliable Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks

Easy customization with HyperX NGenuity software

Onboard memory to store customizations

Large skates for easy gliding

