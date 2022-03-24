The Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum mechanical keyboard reaches new low of $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Normally offered for $100, this 30% discount marks a new low price that we’ve seen this keyboard listed for. Featuring exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches that have a 1.5mm actuation, the G910 Orion Spectrum is Logitechs fastest keyboard. Per-key RGB lighting allows you to customize your keyboard with 16 million colors and can be set up in the Logitech software. You can even dock your phone so you can display game or computer stats with the Arx Control app. Nine macro keys can act as shortcuts or switch keyboard profiles. Dedicated media control keys are a nice additional touch. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t care for mechanical keyboards and want to save some money, check out this Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard for $45. Unlike the featured keyboard, this one only has individual lighting zones across the keyboard rather than per-key lighting. It has similar media controls while also being customizable in the Logitech software. You’ll also have the benefit of spill resistance when accidents happen.

You can save on the latest Razer Seiren V2 X for $80. This is the first discount we’ve seen offered for this supercardioid microphone. If you’re running an XLR microphone, this audio interface from PreSonus for $80. You can have up to two channels of input and it can provide 48V phantom power. Finally, you can check out our PC gaming deal hub for all the latest on computer hardware and accessories.

Logitech G910 Orion Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches make Orion Spectrum our fastest keyboard ever. 1. 5mm actuation makes it possible for Orion Spectrum to receive input up to 25 percent faster than leading competitors, with 40 percent more durability at 70 million keystrokes.

Orion Spectrum’s 9 fully-customizable G-keys can be assigned commands per profile, and have been positioned for optimal speed and accessibility.

Orion Spectrum’s dedicated media controls can be used to play, pause, and mute songs and videos. Use the on-board roller bar to adjust the volume, or skip scenes at the touch of a button.

