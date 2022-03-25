Murder Mystery Party games featuring online clues and solutions on sale from $12 (New Lows)

Amazon is offering discounts on the lineup of Murder Mystery Party Case Files games by University Games. Headlining this sale is the Death in Antarctica which can be had for $11.71 with the on-page coupon clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally listed around $20, this 41% discount marks a new all-time low price as well as being the first price drop this year.

Robert Kohler, the head of the Polar Station in Antarctica has been murdered. Programmer Martin Moor has been accused of the crime. Did he really do it?

That is the goal of this game, to solve his murder with the available clues. You get 26 pieces of evidence, three crime scene photos, and an expedition notebook to solve the case. This game can be played alone or with friends. Getting stumped? You can check the website for clues and any pieces of evidence you may have misplaced. You can even check your solution there. Keep reading for more.

More University Games murder mystery deals:

Murder Mystery Party: Death in Antarctica features:

This Case File includes crime scene photos, suspect interviews, newspaper clippings, and much more to help you determine who committed murder. All the evidence has been curated to present the most realistic experience possible (no fake handwriting).

If you are a crime junkie who loves cold-case stories and escape room games, then you’ll love Murder Mystery Party products. University Games first began selling Murder Mystery Party games back in 1985. Today, adults become the detective and dive into realistic case evidence.

If you get stuck anytime during your investigation, you can access misplaced case files online for hints to keep you moving. Once you think you know the solution, access complete solutions online to confirm your suspicions and make an arrest.

