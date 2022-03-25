Today’s best game deals: FIFA 22 $25, Dying Light 2 Stay Human $50, Among Us $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering FIFA 22 on Xbox and PlayStation 5 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 and closer to $40 these days, this is a new Amazon all-time low on both platforms and slightly below the most readily available Black Friday prices from last year. If you have yet to add this one to your collection now’s a notable time to do so. This is the latest edition to the beloved series with “full-team mocap data” and the ability to build your own dream squad to compete in FIFA Ultimate Team. It also sports the return of Volta Football to “show off your skills and experience a new side of The World’s Game in 17 football playgrounds from across the globe.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including SpongeBob SquarePants, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-orders, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Elden Ring, an ongoing price drop on Kirby and the Forgotten Land (releases today), and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

