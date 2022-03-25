Today’s best game deals: FIFA 22 $25, Dying Light 2 Stay Human $50, Among Us $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering FIFA 22 on Xbox and PlayStation 5 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 and closer to $40 these days, this is a new Amazon all-time low on both platforms and slightly below the most readily available Black Friday prices from last year. If you have yet to add this one to your collection now’s a notable time to do so. This is the latest edition to the beloved series with “full-team mocap data” and the ability to build your own dream squad to compete in FIFA Ultimate Team. It also sports the return of Volta Football to “show off your skills and experience a new side of The World’s Game in 17 football playgrounds from across the globe.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including SpongeBob SquarePants, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-orders, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Elden Ring, an ongoing price drop on Kirby and the Forgotten Land (releases today), and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase!
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- SpongeBob SquarePants eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Use code EMCBQ2552 at checkout
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $50 (Reg. $60)
- Use code EMCBQ2552 at checkout
- Elden Ring Xbox digital $50 (Reg. $60)
- Use code EMCBQ2552 at checkout
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Just Dance 2022 from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6: Gold Edition PSN $50 (Reg. $100)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us Xbox under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $24 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition PSN $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Metal Gear Solid V PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Sold V Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- NHL 22 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 2042 $35 (Reg. $45+)
- EA Amazon sale from $10
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- FINAL FANTASY VII remake pre-owned $12 (Reg. $40 new)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $17.50 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (50% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Now matched on PSN
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!