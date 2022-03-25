NETGEAR’s desktop wireless access point reaches new low at $35 (Save 61%)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Wireless Desktop Access Point (WAC124) for $34.99 shipped. Normally listed for $90, this 61% discount marks the new low price we’ve seen for this access point. Covering an area of 1,500-square feet, this Wi-Fi 5 access point can support up to 64 connected devices. Capable of hosting a 2.4 and 5.0GHz network simultaneously, this is perfect for those moving in to a dorm or new apartment. You will need a modem from your ISP or you can purchase your own. Four gigabit Ethernet ports allow you to connect hard-wired devices. Setup is handled using the NETGEAR setup wizard. Keep reading for more.

It is hard to find other access points from name brands at this price point. If the limited amount of Ethernet ports is unappealing to you, NETGEAR has you covered. You can grab its unmanaged 5-port Gigabit Ethernet switch for $22.50. All you have to do is plug in the main Ethernet cable from the access point and connect power, and you’ll instantly have 4 more ports. While it is unmanaged, you can select what device to give network priority to. This is good if you have a game console or TV plugged in and want minimal lag or buffering.

With the ability to connect 64 devices, you can easily start techifying your home with smart home devices. Check out our smart home hub for all the latest deals on that tech. For example, you can save 15% on Philips Hue light bulbs, lamps, and more. Right now you can also save on the lineup Samsung Galaxy Tab A8s from $180. This is the third notable discount on these tablets while matching the all-time low.

NETGEAR Desktop Wireless Access Point (WAC124) features:

AC2000 Wi-Fi – Up to 300 mbps plus 1734 mbps concurrent operation in 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz for maximum wireless throughput

3 SSIDs for 3 separate secure Wi-Fi networks. Ideal for Admin, employees and guests

Perfect for an extended home office at a distance from the main wireless router. Create a separate, secure wireless network for any single room area.

Reduce WiFi congestion by connecting dedicated devices such as printers and computers to the four 1G Ethernet ports.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!