Save up to 24% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at all-time lows from $180

Amazon is offering discounts on the lineup of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from $179.99 shipped. All capacities are seeing price drops of around 23% bringing them down to match their all-time low prices while also being the third notable discount since release. The 10.5-inch LCD screen is paired with an octa-core processor and the Android operating system to create a device that is perfect for families. A 7,040mAh battery allows for hours of usage with the ability to fast charge over the USB-C port. If you run Samsung Galaxy phones, you will be able to have a seamless experience as the devices communicate with each other. If you need more storage than is provided in the tablet you can expand it with a microSD card up to 1TB. Be sure to check out our launch coverage here and keep reading for the specific pricing of the models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features:

When it comes to family, sharing is caring. Bring home a quality tablet everyone can easily enjoy with Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, the awesomely entertaining tablet enhanced by the Galaxy ecosystem experience. Enjoy a sleek new design and seamless connectivity between your Galaxy devices — answer a phone call on your tablet, instantly share files with Quick Share, and so much more. The 10.5″ LCD screen gives everyone plenty of room to do their thing, whether they’re learning, watching videos or catching up on emails. Samsung Kids sparks interest in learning with a library of games and challenges that help your kid learn good digital habits in a safe environment. All of this — plus an upgraded chipset, a long-lasting battery and up to 128GB of storage — makes Galaxy Tab A8 an affordable tablet that’s perfect for families who like to share.

