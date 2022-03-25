Ninja’s versatile Compact Kitchen System can crush ice and mix dough, now down at $130

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $160 $130

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Compact Kitchen System for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is $30 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is only the second time we have seen the compact model go on sale at Amazon and is now coming in at $30 under the discounted price on the larger Ninja Mega Kitchen System. This option combines an ice crusher with typical blending tasks alongside a food processor and dough mixer into a single unit with 1200 watts of power. It comes with the 5-cup precision processor bowl, chopping and dough blade assembly as well as the pro extractor blades assembly for the included 18-ounce single-serve cup. Whether it’s dips and meal preparations, smoothies, or cookie dough, this one machine is up to the task. More details below. 

if it’s just standard blender you’re after, the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop model at $90 will likely suffice. But if it’s just something to get the smoothies whipped up, check out the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender bundle at under $40 shipped instead. It clearly won’t be as powerful, but it is more than capable of handling your daily protein shake and the like. 

While we are on the kitchen upgrade subject, you’ll want to at least take a look at this morning’s new all-time low on Instant’s latest-model ClearCook 6-quart Vortex Air Fryer at $89 or 37% off the going rate. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals. 

Ninja Compact Kitchen System features:

  • POWERFUL CRUSHING: Stacked Blade Assembly and high-performance Pro Extractor Blades Assembly powers through frozen ingredients and ice with ease.
  • FOOD PROCESSING: Includes a 5-cup Precision Processor Bowl, Chopping and Dough Blade Assembly for added versatility and functionality.
  • 3 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: Blender, ice crusher, and food processor combined that utilizes 1200 watts of performance power to truly customize your drink-making experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Upgrade to a cordless hand mixer with Cuisinart’s...
Wake up to espresso in your cup with a 15-bar Brim brew...
Breville’s steel Smart Oven Pro hits second-best ...
Celebrate Tolkien Reading Day with Lord of the Rings an...
Rock the party with Samsung’s originally $500 kar...
World Backup Day deals arrive early with new lows on W...
Instant’s ClearCook 6-qt. Vortex Air Fryer just d...
Theragun’s popular smart massage guns now up to $150 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments