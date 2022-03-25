Ninja’s versatile Compact Kitchen System can crush ice and mix dough, now down at $130

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Compact Kitchen System for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is $30 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is only the second time we have seen the compact model go on sale at Amazon and is now coming in at $30 under the discounted price on the larger Ninja Mega Kitchen System. This option combines an ice crusher with typical blending tasks alongside a food processor and dough mixer into a single unit with 1200 watts of power. It comes with the 5-cup precision processor bowl, chopping and dough blade assembly as well as the pro extractor blades assembly for the included 18-ounce single-serve cup. Whether it’s dips and meal preparations, smoothies, or cookie dough, this one machine is up to the task. More details below.

if it’s just standard blender you’re after, the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop model at $90 will likely suffice. But if it’s just something to get the smoothies whipped up, check out the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender bundle at under $40 shipped instead. It clearly won’t be as powerful, but it is more than capable of handling your daily protein shake and the like.

While we are on the kitchen upgrade subject, you’ll want to at least take a look at this morning’s new all-time low on Instant’s latest-model ClearCook 6-quart Vortex Air Fryer at $89 or 37% off the going rate. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals.

Ninja Compact Kitchen System features:

POWERFUL CRUSHING: Stacked Blade Assembly and high-performance Pro Extractor Blades Assembly powers through frozen ingredients and ice with ease.

FOOD PROCESSING: Includes a 5-cup Precision Processor Bowl, Chopping and Dough Blade Assembly for added versatility and functionality.

3 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: Blender, ice crusher, and food processor combined that utilizes 1200 watts of performance power to truly customize your drink-making experience.

