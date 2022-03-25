Theragun’s popular smart massage guns now up to $150 off in spring sale from $159

To help on your spring fitness journey, Amazon is now rolling out a series of Theragun price cuts, discounting the brand’s popular lineup of percussion massage guns. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Theragun Pro Massage Gun at $449. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to the first discount of 2022 at $150 off while delivering the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday when it was at the all-time low. This is the second-best price to date. As Theragun’s flagship massage gun, this model lives up to its pro name with an adjustable motor that can deliver deep muscle treatment for pre- or post-workout relief. Support for the companion iOS app lets you adjust settings from your iPhone or the onboard OLED display, and the pair of included rechargeable batteries deliver up to 300 minutes of combined runtime. Head below for more from $159.

Spring Theragun discounts at Amazon:

Another great accessory to have in your fitness arensal as things start to heat up with the weather and your workout routine would have to be this Apple Health smart scale from Renpho. Currently sitting at $17, it is now down from the usual $22 going rate in order to match the best Amazon price yet. It can help you keep tabs on if you’re getting the results you’re hoping for from a specific workout routine, given that it can track 13 different metrics.

Theragun Pro Massage Gun features:

Top-of-the-line, commercial-grade deep muscle treatment meets personalized, guided app experiences that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm and continuous battery life the Theragun PRO is the advanced, professional-grade recovery tool of choice for professionals and everyday people worldwide. Developed by Dr. Jason Wersland, every aspect of the Theragun PRO has been thoughtfully designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and unparalleled professional-grade durability and treatment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!