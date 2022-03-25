Save $180 on a cellular Apple Watch Series 6 following discount to $349

Walmart is now offering the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 44mm PRODUCT(RED) for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $529, this is the best we’ve seen this year on a new condition model at $180 off. Even with the shiny new Series 7 models now available, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be missing out on all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So if your spring fitness regimen isn’t calling for the latest and greatest, these previous-generation models are worth a look.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Alongside just grabbing a new band to go with your new fitness companion, anyone eagarly awaiting spring workouts should go shop Nike’s latest sale. Taking 40% off a selection of the brand’s warm weather gear, you’ll find a collection of shoes, apparel, and more up for grabs to enter spring with some new workout wear in your closet.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

