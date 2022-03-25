Save $180 on a cellular Apple Watch Series 6 following discount to $349

Blair Altland -
AppleWalmart
Reg. $529 $349

Walmart is now offering the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 44mm PRODUCT(RED) for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $529, this is the best we’ve seen this year on a new condition model at $180 off. Even with the shiny new Series 7 models now available, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be missing out on all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So if your spring fitness regimen isn’t calling for the latest and greatest, these previous-generation models are worth a look.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Alongside just grabbing a new band to go with your new fitness companion, anyone eagarly awaiting spring workouts should go shop Nike’s latest sale. Taking 40% off a selection of the brand’s warm weather gear, you’ll find a collection of shoes, apparel, and more up for grabs to enter spring with some new workout wear in your closet.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5
  • 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 2 $100, 10.9-inch iPad Air $9...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
9to5Toys Daily: February 22, 2022 – Apple Watch Serie...
Instant’s ClearCook 6-qt. Vortex Air Fryer just d...
COSORI’s Bread Maker delivers warm loaves to your...
Kershaw’s Secret Agent fixed boot knife falls to ...
Pad & Quill offers up 60% off its leather gear fro...
LEGO Bricktales, the physics-based LEGO video game you ...
Load more...
Show More Comments