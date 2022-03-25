World Backup Day deals arrive early with new lows on WD NAS-grade hard drives from $47

Blair Altland -
AmazonWestern DigitalStorage
Save $100 From $47

World Backup Day is less than a week away, and if you’re looking to get ahead of all the data retention best practice action next week, Amazon is rolling out a series of discounts across WD’s lineup of NAS-grade internal hard drives at up to $100 off. Shipping is free across the board. Ranging from its best-in-class Red series drives made ideally for use in Synology and other NAS to enterprise offerings and more, everything in today’s sale is either sitting at the best price to date overall or the lowest of 2022 so far, all starting at $47. We’ve broken down the entire list of hard drive discounts below, which you can shop before World Backup Day arrives with some more consumer-level deals.

WD early World Backup Day deals:

Red Plus NAS HDDs:

Red Pro NAS HDDs

Red NAS HDDs

Gold Enterprise HDDs

If all of these hard drive deals from WD have you thinking its time to invest in a NAS for the first time, our guide from last year’s World Backup Day festivities is worth a look. Detailing all you need to know about the 3-2-1 storage rules as well as taking a look at three different Synology NAS, you’ll find a breakdown of all the info to help you get up and running.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Western Digital

Storage

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: March 24, 2022 – 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pr...
Seagate unveils higher capacity Horizon Forbidden West ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale, ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Wa...
Latest WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs see new A...
Celebrate Tolkien Reading Day with Lord of the Rings an...
Rock the party with Samsung’s originally $500 kar...
Instant’s ClearCook 6-qt. Vortex Air Fryer just d...
Load more...
Show More Comments