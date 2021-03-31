Another World Backup Day has arrived, and while it’s always a good idea to be securing important files, that mission is particularly pertinent today. And to help kickstart your efforts, we take a look at three different Synology NAS that are perfect for everything from configuring daily Time Machine backups to running Plex and even bypassing Google Photos, thanks to Synology Moments. Head below for all of our tips, tricks, and recommendations.

Best World Backup Day practices: 3-2-1 rules supreme

When it comes to actually backing up your data, there are far better solutions than just plugging in a USB hard drive, transferring over some files, and calling it a day. Arguably, the most famous and certainly one of the most comprehensive ways to keep files safe is known as the 3-2-1 plan. Adopting this strategy means you’ll need three total copies of your information, two of which are located on different mediums.

So if you have a collection of family photos saved on your computer, duplicating them over to another drive or system gets you halfway toward meeting the criteria. To help achieve that plan, we’re breaking down three different tiers of popular Synology NAS that are ripe for handling everything from Time Machine backups to kicking services like Google Photos to the curb.

For those just getting started, look to the Synology DS220J

One of the best ways to get into the Synology game also happens to be one of the most affordable with the DS220J NAS. This always-on storage array enters with a single drive bay and support for up to 16TB of storage. While it’s not the most capable machine in the world, it’ll make quick work of Time Machine backups and the like with support for 112MB/s transfer speeds.

Entering at $169.99, it’s also quite an affordable offering for those looking to get routine backups all squared away. While you’ll have to supply your own storage via a 3.5-inch hard drive, Synology’s easy-to-use interface and overall reliability make this a more compelling option than some of the cheaper NAS out there.

Synology DS220+ is ideal for Plex, plus routine backups

While checking off the World Backup Day requirements may not be the most exciting use of a NAS, there are plenty of other ways to put a Synology unit to use. That brings us to the brand’s DS220+ machine, which enters as a compelling option for backups alongside media server capabilities and much more.

This home NAS breaks free of the more basic workload capabilities you’ll find noted above, being able to handle running Plex and loads of other services. Its price makes it a solid offering for those who want a little more power than the entry-level model, but aren’t in need of a more premium offering.

Clocking in at the $299.99 price point, the Synology DS220+ NAS is a bit more expansive than the entry-level model highlighted above. But we found that’s more than justified by how capable the machine is in our hands-on review.

Dedicated machine – DS220+

But for those who are in search of the ultimate home NAS, the Synology 5-bay DS1520+ is certainly worth a look for handling all of those World Backup Day tasks and so much more. It takes everything that makes the DS220+ such a compelling machine for the price and amplifies it with plenty of extra power and improved overall performance.

Even when you’re throwing multiple Plex 4K transcodes, backups, and running smart home services at the DS1520+, this NAS won’t break a sweat. It’s a more-than-capable option that we found to be a quiet notable home server with its four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Though that does mean it enters as the priciest machine in our recommendations at $694.99, meaning it’s aimed more at homelab enthusiasts than someone just dipping their toes into the world of backing up.

Synology Moments

Alongside all of the routine Time Machine syncs for your computer and the like, this year’s World Backup Day focus falls to helping replace Google Photos now that unlimited storage is about to run out. Many have been using the service to protect the thousands of photos in their collection, and now that new photo and video uploads will count toward the 15GB of free storage included with every Google Account, you’ll likely have to find an alternative.

Luckily, Synology is here to save the day with its Moments software, which I’ve been putting to use over the past few months. The tool is effectively like hosting your own Google Photos server at home, delivering many of the same features, but without a dependence on a cloud service. That’s without giving up remote access away from home or auto backups.

Alongside being entirely free to get configured out of the box, just download the app via Synology’s Package Manager, and there’s no monthly fee to worry about. So even as your collection of uploaded photos grows over time, there’s no storage tier pricing or anything of the sort. And best of all, hosting it yourself means there’s less privacy concerns over relying on a cloud service like Google Photos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!